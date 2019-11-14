India has gone from being known as the world’s fastest growing large-economy to a country in the midst of a sharp economic slowdown. Jyotsna Singh discusses what’s gone wrong and what can be done to revive growth with Amy Kazmin, the FT’s Delhi bureau chief.
Contributors: Jyotsna Singh, Delhi reporter, and Amy Kazmin, Delhi bureau chief. Producers: Jyotsna Singh and Fiona Symon
