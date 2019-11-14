Print this page

India has gone from being known as the world’s fastest growing large-economy to a country in the midst of a sharp economic slowdown. Jyotsna Singh discusses what’s gone wrong and what can be done to revive growth with Amy Kazmin, the FT’s Delhi bureau chief.


Contributors: Jyotsna Singh, Delhi reporter, and Amy Kazmin, Delhi bureau chief. Producers: Jyotsna Singh and Fiona Symon

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.

Get alerts on News in Focus when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window)

Comments have not been enabled for this podcast.

Follow the topics in this podcast