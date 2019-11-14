Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

India has gone from being known as the world’s fastest growing large-economy to a country in the midst of a sharp economic slowdown. Jyotsna Singh discusses what’s gone wrong and what can be done to revive growth with Amy Kazmin, the FT’s Delhi bureau chief.





Contributors: Jyotsna Singh, Delhi reporter, and Amy Kazmin, Delhi bureau chief. Producers: Jyotsna Singh and Fiona Symon

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.