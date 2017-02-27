Insurer Hiscox reaps benefit of shift to retail

Insurer Hiscox’s investment into its retail business has started to pay off as the group announced record annual profits.

Tough conditions in specialist insurance have prompted Hiscox to shift its focus to retail in recent years, and profits from that part of the business doubled to £158m in 2016.

Robert Childs, chairman, said the retail business’ growth had been a long time in the making: “It is a bit like a rock musician who has been performing in a pub for 25 years. Suddenly he has a hit and everyone calls him an overnight success.”

Mr Childs said he saw more opportunities for growth in retail, particularly from small business customers.

The growth in retail profits offset a tougher year for Hiscox’s London Market business, which provides specialist insurance policies ranging from marine cover to cyber insurance. Profits there fell by a fifth to £44m, as premiums in some lines of business continued to fall and claims costs rose.

Hiscox is planning to be selective about the business it will write given the difficult market conditions. Chief executive Bronek Masojada said he expected premiums in the business to drop by £50m-£100m in 2017, from £726m in 2016.

“We expect the soft market conditions to continue in 2017, and that particularly tortured London Market lines will shrink,” he said.

Overall, the group’s pre-tax profits grew by 64 per cent to £355m, while earnings per share rose by a similar proportion to 120p.

The full-year dividend was increased from 24p per share to 27.5p.

Eamonn Flanagan, analyst at Shore Capital, said that Hiscox had delivered “a much better underwriting result than we had expected together with greater investment income than we had anticipated.”

Hiscox shares rose 1 per cent after the results to 1073p.

Mr Masojada said Hiscox was progressing with its post-Brexit plans. The company is planning to establish a new subsidiary somewhere in the EU to compensate for the expected loss of passporting rights from London. It will choose between Malta and Luxembourg in the coming months.

However, he does not expect to move a lot more people to continental Europe. “We already have 300 people who work for Hiscox in mainland Europe. The new entity is to support them.”