The EU is looking at ways of safeguarding against cyber security risks from the purchase of high tech equipment made in China. Huawei, a leading Chinese manufacturer of 5G technology, has attracted special attention because of its growing dominance in the telecoms sector.
Contributors: Suzanne Blumson, executive editor, Madhumita Murgia, European technology correspondent, Michael Peel, Brussels diplomatic editor and Alan Livsey, Lex columnist. Producer: Fiona Symon
