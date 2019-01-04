Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The EU is looking at ways of safeguarding against cyber security risks from the purchase of high tech equipment made in China. Huawei, a leading Chinese manufacturer of 5G technology, has attracted special attention because of its growing dominance in the telecoms sector.





Contributors: Suzanne Blumson, executive editor, Madhumita Murgia, European technology correspondent, Michael Peel, Brussels diplomatic editor and Alan Livsey, Lex columnist. Producer: Fiona Symon