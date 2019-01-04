Logo for FT News in Focus podcast

FT News in Focus

The EU is looking at ways of safeguarding against cyber security risks from the purchase of high tech equipment made in China. Huawei, a leading Chinese manufacturer of 5G technology, has attracted special attention because of its growing dominance in the telecoms sector.


Contributors: Suzanne Blumson, executive editor, Madhumita Murgia, European technology correspondent, Michael Peel, Brussels diplomatic editor and Alan Livsey, Lex columnist. Producer: Fiona Symon

