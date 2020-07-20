Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

EU leaders spent the weekend locked in marathon summit talks over Europe’s proposed €750bn response to the coronavirus pandemic, and Albert Fernández, Argentina’s president, has made an impassioned appeal for the world to accept that he cannot budge from his final offer to restructure $65bn of foreign debt. Plus, the US is considering an effective ban on TikTok, the popular social media platform. The FT’s Beijing Bureau chief, Yuan Yang, will explain.

