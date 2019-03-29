FT subscribers can click here to receive Brussels Briefing every day by email.

Facebook can’t seem to get anything right in Brussels.

Already embattled by privacy scandals in Europe, the social media giant is also trying to fight off accusations that it helps foreign actors meddle in elections by rolling out a raft of tough new campaigning rules in the run-up to May’s pan-EU vote.

But Facebook and its new head of public affairs, Nick Clegg, might have fallen victim of the law of unintended consequences.

As the FT reports on Friday, Facebook’s new measures to protect electoral integrity are under attack from the European Parliament and its pro-EU parties who say it will harm them more than Russian troll factories.

So what’s the problem? As of Friday, anyone who wants to use Facebook to campaign in the elections will have to be registered in the member state where they want to post their ads. For pan-EU parties or Brussels institutions, the rules will stop them from putting out campaign ads across the EU unless they can have someone registered in each member state.

The rules are less a problem for the likes of the European Commission (which has employees across the EU) but is an expensive new headache for smaller, resource-strapped pro-EU alliances like the liberals or greens.

“It should be possible to stop shady interference from foreign countries without cutting off genuine pan-European debate. As a staunch pro-European, we hoped Mr Clegg would understand this,” Udo Bullmann, head of the EU’s social democrats, told the FT.

EU parties and the parliament have lobbied Facebook to exempt them from the rules — but the company is holding firm. Facebook argues that the tougher registration rules are the best way to stop malign actors from setting up shop in one corner of the EU to launch misinformation attacks across the bloc.

Richard Allan, Facebook vice-president for public policy, says its an inconvenience that Brussels will have to live with. The system has already been tried in the UK and US.

“We have guidance from experts to do everything we can to protect the integrity of the elections — recognising fully that this will cause inconvenience to parties that have been able to campaign before,” said Mr Allan.

The Brussels backlash underlines the difficulties that Facebook — and other tech platforms — are having in helping to protect the electoral integrity of a vote that will be held simultaneously across 27 member states — the world’s largest transnational election.

For federalists like Guy Verhofstadt, leader of the EU’s liberals, Facebook’s faux pas is yet another example of how big US tech fails to understand how Europe works.

“Facebook don’t see Europe as an entity. Limiting campaigns to one country is totally the opposite of what we want in European democracy,” Mr Verhofstadt said earlier this week.

Ironically it was the appointment of Mr Clegg, a former MEP, that was supposed to help solve that very problem.

Chart du jour: no democracy for the old middle class

Support for populist ideas is strongest among older middle class voters suffering from “downward mobility”. That’s a finding from a seminal new book on the relationship between democracy and prosperity reviewed by Martin Wolf in this weekend’s FT.

Happy Brexit day!

MPs mark the UK’s original Brexit day on Friday by having another crack at voting on Prime Minister Theresa May’s divorce deal.

Dubbed “MV 2.5”, the government has taken the novel option of allowing a vote just on the withdrawal agreement, leaving aside the non-binding political declaration. Both the DUP and Jeremy Corbyn have already said no. ITV’s Robert Peston says he has no idea why the government is holding a vote it can’t win. Laura Kuenssberg of the BBC notes that No 10 is hopeful it will get the numbers with a gambit designed to confront Tory Brexiters with the prospect of rejecting Brexit…on Brexit day.

Elsewhere in Brexit:

● EU27 ambassadors in Brussels on Thursday did some scenario planning for what happens in the event of another failure for the government and are pencilling in April 10 as the next big Brexit summit day

● Brexit is still all about the Tory party, writes Philip Stephens

● Your weekly dose of the Guardian’s Marina Hyde on the self-styled “Spartans” in the ERG

● Chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier’s son Nicolas is running to stand as an MEP for Belgium’s liberal MR party. He tells Le Soir his candidacy has the backing of French president Emmanuel Macron’s En Marche



Planet Europe

Swedbank head sacked

The Swedish lender has fired chief executive Birgitte Bonnesen as part of an escalating €135bn money laundering scandal. (FT)

Romania v Kovesi

Bucharest’s centre-left government has stepped up its campaign against its former anti-graft chief, imposing a travel ban and stopping her from speaking to the press. (FT)

Stop bickering

Former German foreign minister Joschka Fischer wants the EU to stop fighting among itself or risk being the biggest casualty of the impending US and China trade wars (Project Syndicate):

“As per usual when confronted with a major global challenge, Europe is largely navel-gazing and preoccupied with internal problems, including Brexit. But Europeans cannot afford to remain aloof. Europe will be one of the first casualties if the current dispute between China and the US turns into a full-blown trade conflict.”

Fresh out of ideas

From immigration, to welfare and foreign policy, The Economist reports on the uphill battle facing Germany’s social democrats.

Merger money

The FT has the scoop on a Deutsche Bank plan to raise €10bn in equity as part of its merger with smaller rival Commerzbank.

Costa’s family affair

Portugal’s Socialist prime minister is facing a nepotism scandal over the appointment of a husband and wife and a father-and-daughter pair in his cabinet. (Politico)

Czeching out

Andrej Babis, Czech prime minister, has touted the idea of giving up his country’s turn to hold the EU’s rotating presidency next year because it’s just an exercise in “blathering with sandwiches”. Here’s the FT’s memorable 2016 lunch with the billionaire-turned-PM.

Can’t get no stimulation

The FT’s editorial board calls on the eurozone (hint: Germany) to turn on the spending taps soon:

“The case for Germany, in particular, to lead an expansionary effort, given its size and the healthy state of its public finances, has always been strong. It becomes more compelling with each month that passes.”

mehreen.khan@ft.com; @mehreenkhn