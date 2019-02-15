FT subscribers can click here to receive Brexit Briefing every day by email.

Carolyn Fairbairn, director-general of the CBI, summed up the mood of many business figures on Thursday night following the latest parliamentary humiliation for Theresa May.

“Another day of failed politics, another day closer to no-deal chaos,” Ms Fairbairn tweeted. “Politicians must find a deal that protects our economy. Failure would be unforgivable.”

It’s easy to understand the frustration, indeed the rage, of many business leaders as they watch the continuing Brexit shambles in parliament.

There are just 42 days to go before Brexit. Companies are being forced to press the button on expensive and irreversible no-deal plans.

But last night’s humiliation for the PM leaves the business community more uncertain than ever about whether her Brexit deal can be passed, Article 50 extended or a no-deal cliff edge averted.

George Parker sets out in detail how last night’s rebuff for Mrs May came about and what its consequences are.

The net result is that the Commons is heading for another showdown on February 27 when MPs will try to put in place the mechanics that could lead to an Article 50 extension.

But what has been striking in recent days is how oblivious many MPs seem to be about the damage that two years of Brexit drift are doing to the UK economy. To pick out just four news stories from this week:

The FT reported official figures showing the British economy in 2018 had its worst performance since the financial crisis.

We also reported one of the external members of the Monetary Policy Committee warning that the UK had missed out on 2 per cent of growth since 2016 — amounting “to around £40bn per year, or £800m per week of lost income for the country as a whole”.

The world’s biggest banks insisted that there will be no going back from the actions they are taking to cope with potential Brexit disruption, which is expected to cost them up to $400m each.

The UK food and drink industry has asked the government to suspend work on reforms from recycling to forest protection, saying Brexit means it simply does not have “the physical resources nor organisational bandwidth” to handle policy consultations.

Tina Fordham, managing director and chief global political analyst at Citi Research, tells me there is good reason for investors to be cautious in the days ahead.

“Based on my most recent conversations with investors, I’d say that the market probably underestimates the probability of ‘no deal/chaotic Brexit’, believing some kind of last-minute solution will emerge,” she says.

In the meantime, the next six weeks are set to be very uncomfortable for everyone observing the parliamentary mayhem.

As Ms Fordham put it: “Between now and the end of March, barring the emergence of a clear signal or change in the current outlook, I suspect investors will remain worried — and exasperated.”

Further reading

History will not forgive May’s reckless push to the no-deal precipice

“Someday a judicial inquiry will expose the reckless Brexit chaos into which the Conservative party cast this country. Inquiries go on for years, but in the end a mighty Domesday tome will record what was done, by whom and why. If anyone in Labour aided and abetted Brexit, they too will be recorded in the annals. The civil service knows: observers note the scrupulous care with which officials insist ministers personally sign every decision, delay or absurdity they are ordered to carry out. They know someday the recording angels will write down the names of everyone to blame.” (Polly Toynbee, The Guardian)

In Brexit’s City of Spies, eavesdroppers are everywhere

“When the UK’s chief Brexit negotiator was overheard offering a startling insight into government strategy in a Brussels bar on Monday night, many diplomats were surprised it hadn’t happened sooner. The Belgian capital, home to the headquarters of the European Union and NATO, hums to the sound of snatches of conversation in busy cafés, while government officials hand over secret documents to reporters on street corners. With 5,400 diplomats, 40,000 EU employees and almost 1,000 permanently resident journalists from over 30 countries, the city where Brexit is being negotiated thrives on eavesdropping, gossip and subterfuge”. Ian Wishart, Bloomberg)



Brussels official calls IAG Brexit plan ‘totally absurd’

“The announcement by IAG, the owner of British Airways, that it would consider UK shareholders as EU investors after Brexit has been described as ‘totally absurd” by a senior official in Brussels. (Josh Spero, FT)

Hard numbers

Brexit vote ‘shambles’ blows hole in Theresa May’s authority

Theresa May departed the House of Commons on Thursday after her latest Brexit defeat with a face set in a rictus of fury. “I’ve never seen her so angry,” said one Conservative MP. A minister summed up the mood succinctly: “Utter shambles.