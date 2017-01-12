VW joins list of corporate misfires with poor handling of crisis

One year ago this week, Volkswagen’s then-new chief executive Matthias Müller, took to a podium at the Detroit Motor Show to apologise for the diesel emissions scandal engulfing the company.

It was supposed to be a turning point. After months of denial and obstruction, the German carmaker had decided to signal a different tone, to show that it was opening up to regulators and the press in an effort to restore confidence.

But the move backfired dramatically when Mr Müller told National Public Radio “we didn’t lie” to US investigators about using software to cheat on emissions tests, even though the company would later admit to destroying documents and obstructing justice. Although Mr Müller tried to set the record straight in a second interview, the damage was done.

As an example of crisis-communications handling it was a textbook case of how not to do it.

“He should never have been put in that situation,” says Arndt Ellinghorst, head of global auto research at Evercore ISI. “He had just got off a long-haul flight, he was jet lagged and suddenly he found himself surrounded by 40 journalists.

“Maybe something was lost in translation, maybe it wasn’t. The fact is he should not have been exposed in that way.”

The PR gaffe summed up VW’s initial approach to the 15-month crisis, which edged closer to resolution on Wednesday when VW agreed to pay $4.3bn in penalties and plead guilty to three felonies to settle a US Department of Justice criminal investigation.

But VW is not alone in having played the PR game badly initially.

For years, Rupert Murdoch’s News International (now News UK) denied that phone hacking was widespread at the News of the World and insisted it was the work of one rogue reporter. But in 2011 a series of civil claims threatened to reveal the full scale of the practice. Only then did the company switch tactics, opening up to the police, setting up a compensation system for victims and issuing a public apology.

Similarly, world football’s governing body Fifa spent over a decade denying that members of its executive committee were accepting kickbacks for awarding lucrative rights deals and World Cups. The dam burst in 2015 when criminal investigations were opened in Switzerland and the US.

Only at that point did Fifa’s lawyers Quinn Emanuel hire crisis-communications agency Teneo to oversee a more transparent and open approach.

Rupert Younger, director at the Oxford University Centre for Corporate Reputation, says that before working out the right strategy for handling a PR crisis a company must first identify whether it is a crisis of competence or character.

Examples of competence scandals include Toyota’s 2009-11 recall of 4m of its cars because of defective accelerator pedals or the battery defaults on some of Boeing’s Dreamliner aircraft. These, according to Mr Younger, can deliver a direct — and in some cases short-term — hit to a company’s sales figures.

In Toyota’s case, global car sales fell from 2.1m to 1.8m between 2010 and 2012.

A character crisis calls into question the culture and behaviour of a company and its senior executives and often arises out of media scrutiny or criminal or regulatory investigations. Fifa and News International were both crises of character.

The worst type of crisis involves both. The BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill in 2010 is a case in point. It was triggered by a disastrous oil rig explosion that called BP’s offshore drilling competence into question. But the company’s response turned the crisis into a far wider issue of trust.

Famously, BP boss Tony Hayward appeared to minimise the deaths and environmental damage caused by the explosion by saying, “No one wants this over more than I do, I’d like my life back.”

Because VW installed cheating software and lied to regulators about it, it fundamentally has a crisis of character. So its initial mis-steps magnified the problem and threatened to create long-term damage to its relationships with car owners and regulators.

VW’s revelation that as many as 11m cars worldwide had been equipped with software that cheated on emissions tests sparked investigations and lawsuits around the world. Hans-Gerd Bode, VW’s communications chief, later explained that the company was simply not prepared for a global crisis. “There was something like a tsunami”, he told the New York Times.

1. Sep 18 2015 US regulator reveals VW emissions cheating

2. Sep 23 2015 Chief executive Martin Winterkorn resigns

3. Apr 22 2016 VW reports its largest annual loss

4. Jun 28 2016 VW agrees to pay up to $15.3bn in US civil settlement

5. Jan 10 2017 VW close to $4.3bn US criminal settlement

Although chief executive Martin Winterkorn apologised and stepped down in the first week of the crisis, Mr Müller, his replacement, was a company insider. He and VW made the mistake early on of playing down the company’s misbehaviour.

“It might frustrate journalists but if you don’t yet know how bad it is, you have to say you simply don’t know,” said one communications executive who asked not to be identified. “Once you know how bad it is, then you can address it. And if it’s bad then you have to be upfront and apologise as quickly as possible.”

After hiring a new PR firm and two big US law firms, VW eventually changed its messaging. It worked hard to reach settlements with regulators, prosecutors and the owners of cars equipped with the “defeat devices” and tried to be transparent with its investors about the likely costs of the scandal.

So far some of the work is paying off. VW’s total car sales increased by almost 4 per cent last year despite the emissions scandal, and its share price has risen almost 60 per cent from the nadir it hit in the early days of the scandal. The company has also done well, lawyers say, to resolve so many of its legal issues in such a short time.

But there are lingering issues — European car owners and regulators want compensation, as do shareholders who believe VW failed to tell them soon enough about the looming crisis.

BP knows well how long this kind of scandal can last. The UK company said last year the final bill for the Deepwater Horizon disaster was $61bn but the reputational impact could still be felt for many years to come.