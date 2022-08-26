Finland will host talks with Sweden and Turkey for talks on the Nordic countries’ Nato membership bids, and we’ll take a look at the ins and outs of Revlon’s bankruptcy. Plus, the FT’s Benjamin Parkin recently visited Afghanistan and reports back what it has been like there a year since the Taliban regained control.

