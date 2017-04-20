Here is a beginner’s guide to shareholder activism: buy shares in target company, make a noise in the media. Wait for target’s share price to rise, then sell. This playbook for US-style “corporate raiders” is being replaced in Europe by something more consensual — and more effective.

Elliott Advisors was in the headlines again this week after agitations at Akzo Nobel and BHP Billiton. Activism is only one element of the hedge fund’s investment strategy but it still bangs boardroom tables with the best of them. “Can anyone trust Akzo?” it asked in a recent presentation. In other respects it is different. It often hedges positions and identifying allies is a prerequisite for commencing battle. It has found a receptive audience for its campaigns at BHP and Akzo.

That says much about why activism is growing. Traditional ways of influencing corporate strategy have become less effective. Fragmented company ownership has made it difficult to co-ordinate representation. Moreover, the growth in passive investment means fund managers cannot always resort to “exit” as an alternative to “voice”. Hostile takeovers were always tricky in continental Europe because of dual share classes, family stakes and poison-pill defences. “Put up or shut up” rules have now made them more difficult in the UK.

Fund managers probably regard activists as useful catalysts, rather than noisy distractions. This has helped reduce the equity stake needed to start kicking up a fuss. Creeping above the minimum public disclosure level gives you a platform. Last week, Cevian got a seat on the board of ABB, a SFr50bn company, with a mere 5 per cent stake.

True, much activism remains transactional — persuading companies to buy back shares, or put themselves up for sale. It is thus open to accusations of short-termism. Yet Elliott says it stays invested longer than the average US mutual fund does. And a Harvard study in 2013 found that activism improved companies’ long-term performance, too.

Perhaps the surest sign of activists’ growing influence is at companies where they are not engaged. Even giant conglomerates such as Siemens and Philips have started radical restructurings. One might occasionally quail at the shrill tactics they deploy but shareholder activists are helping keep European companies on their toes. Investors should be (quietly) grateful.

