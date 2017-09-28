Political optimism conceals a bleak outlook for Britain

This party conference season Britain’s political masters have decided to heed Boris Johnson’s advice and present an upbeat vision of the nation’s economic future. Theresa May forecasted last week in Florence that leaving the EU will foster “a new era of co-operation and partnership” in Europe. With Britain’s talent for creativity and indomitable spirit, she promised the economy “will always be strong”. Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour party pledged “not just to repair the damage done by austerity, but to transform our economy with a new and dynamic role for the public sector”.

There you have it: two party leaders; two bold visions, and two promises of prosperity for all. Stripped of the imprecise language, both aim to raise the sustainable rate of economic growth and spend the proceeds wisely.

Since the second world war, the sustainable rate has averaged 2.5 per cent a year, but there is every reason to think it will be substantially lower in future. The Office for Budget Responsibility has already reduced its estimate of annual potential output growth to 2 per cent by 2021 and its main judgment for the Budget this autumn will be whether to reduce that estimate further.

Why has the UK’s fiscal watchdog not been infused with the modish political spirit of optimism? The first piece of evidence comes from history. Over the past decade, Britain’s economy grew at an average annual rate of 1 per cent and yet unemployment has fallen from 5.3 per cent in 2007 to 4.3 per cent now. Without unemployment falling, that feeble 1 per cent growth rate was faster than the sustainable growth rate of the UK economy. You cannot lower unemployment for ever.

Sadly, the outlook is bleak. Economists take no pleasure from this dismal prognosis, but it is grounded in reality

It is also wise to look to the future. Unlike in the US where many men have lost hope of finding work, there are no obvious pools of untapped labour in Britain. Net immigration rates have fallen sharply, underemployment appears absent since a majority of those expressing a preference want to cut their working hours and pensioners show no desire to return to the labour market. Five years ago, the employment rate of the over-65s was increasing sharply, but it is now in retreat.

With further expansion of the labour force limited, economic growth must come from achieving more with the people already working. That is easier said than done. Productivity growth has been the easiest variable to predict over the past decade. No forecaster has made a serious error since 2007 by predicting that the official forecasts will be wildly optimistic and that the productivity growth will barely exceed zero.

Since the March Budget, UK productivity has again performed worse than the OBR expected. For it to match the fiscal watchdog’s 2017 forecast, output per hour would have to grow 5 per cent in the second half of this year. It took the past 12 years to achieve the last increase of a similar size.

An important question is whether Brexit or nationalisation would help raise the growth rate of Britain’s potential output. In the long-run, there is no clear answer. “Almost certainly not, but we do not really know,” is the best economics can do. But for the near future, economics gives a resounding answer of “no” to improved growth prospects because transitions disrupt immediately and new opportunities cannot be seized at once. As Mark Carney, Bank of England governor, said of Brexit last week, “the reorientation of business relationships will take some time”.

For Britain’s economic performance, its prosperity, its tax revenues and its financing of public services, there is nothing more important than the sustainable rate of economic growth. Sadly, the outlook is bleak. Economists take no pleasure from this dismal prognosis, but it is grounded in reality. It will not be long before our politicians return from the land of the fairies.

