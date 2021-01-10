Aecorn Nogroni

This bittersweet botanical cocktail boasts all the complexity of a Negroni, but it’s zero per cent abv. Spiked with chinotto orange, grapefruit, allspice and gentian, it’s great over ice, with a slice, or with a splash of soda or tonic. £12 for 20cl, seedlipdrinks.com

This exquisite green tea from Hangzhou, China, is scented with osmanthus flowers picked from Master Luo’s garden, giving it subtle hints of apricot. A fragrant alternative to morning coffee. £39.95 for 20g, postcardteas.com

Feel the burn in the most pleasurable way possible with this fiery elixir that blends organic Peruvian ginger with lemons and herbs. Mix with soda, apple juice, in cocktails or as a warming winter toddy. £25.50 for 500ml, planetorganic.com

Give your drinks a lift with this sherbety new mixer from Intune, which blends 5mg of CBD with extracts of lemon, yuzu, grapefruit and rose. One of a trio of new CBD mixers that taste good with or without the booze. £1.45 for 200ml

Sweet-and-sour drinking vinegars are reputed to be good for the gut – and they make a great non-alc spritz. This Japanese rice vinegar is aged in cedar barrels and infused with ume (Japanese apricot). Mixed with soda, it could almost pass for champagne. £22 for 300ml, thewasabicompany.co.uk