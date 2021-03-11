What can we expect from the UN summit in Glasgow in November?

Britain is hosting this year’s UN climate summit, COP26, in Glasgow. Pilita Clark discusses what these summits have achieved over the past three decades and what needs to be done to make the talks a success. Her guest is Richard Kinley, a veteran of the talks who is now president of the Foundation for Global Governance and Sustainability think-tank.

Clips: Joe Biden; United Nations; Bloomberg

