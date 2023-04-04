How does the global monetary system work and what should investors bear in mind about it? Professional investor Rob Dix had been investing for years before he set out to understand the mechanisms behind his money. Why do we have inflation? Why do central banks increase interest rates? Will this monetary system last? Dix shares his view on the financial world with presenter Claer Barrett, plus she asks what rules he follows with his own investments.

Rob Dix is author of The Price of Money: How to Prosper in a Financial World that’s Rigged Against You

