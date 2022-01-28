The Paul McClean graduate trainee programme recruits and trains entry-level journalists from all walks of life for a long-term career at one of the world’s leading and most respected news organisations.

The scheme is named after Paul McClean, a gifted journalist who produced groundbreaking work during his two years as an FT trainee. Sadly, Paul passed away in September 2017.

We look for talented, driven individuals like Paul who want to develop an FT career in financial journalism and global affairs; people who are curious about the world, strongly committed to serious journalism and who enjoy the thrill of nailing a good story.

Alumni of this highly competitive scheme - now in its 36th year - are well represented in senior staff of the FT and other news organisations around the world.

Applications for our 2022 Programme have now closed.

Our commitment to diversity and inclusion in the workplace

At the FT, we aim for employees across all regions to have a voice so that diverse perspectives are heard and valued. We believe that a supportive workplace is one where employees feel they can be themselves at work and have the flexibility they need to meet their personal needs. We’ll continue to remove barriers for all, and in particular barriers facing employees from underrepresented groups.