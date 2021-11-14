This article, picked by a teacher with suggested questions, is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Power and borders, global migration

Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:

Belarus seeks Russian missiles as border tensions rise

What is behind the tension between the EU and Belarus?

Outline the other measures Lukashenko has already threatened the EU with

Consider the arguments for and against Russia selling missiles to Belarus alongside this article: US warns aggression against Ukraine would be ‘serious mistake for Russia’. To what extent do these events suggest conflict is inevitable in the region?

Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun