The new Turkish owner of British Steel plans a productivity drive that could lead to several hundred job losses.

Toker Ozcan, head of the mining metallurgy group at Oyak, the Turkish military pension fund, whose investment vehicle was selected on Friday as the preferred bidder to buy British Steel, said in an interview that the group’s immediate focus would be to boost output.

Mr Ozcan declined to comment on the scale of possible job cuts but told the Financial Times that productivity at the company’s main plant in Scunthorpe was “very low” compared with other European steel producers. “I am not focused on headcount but on productivity,” he said, adding: “We will take productivity to where it needs to be.”

The plans could result in several hundred job losses among more than 4,000 workers at British Steel, according to two people with knowledge of the talks. Oyak’s investment vehicle, Ataer Holding, aims to complete its takeover within two months.

The first stage, he said, would be to boost output of primary steel production at Scunthorpe to 3m tonnes a year, with a longer-term annual target of 3.2m tonnes as it modernises production. Last year the plant produced 2.8m tonnes.

The Turkish company is also seeking UK taxpayer support for investment in “green” steelmaking aimed at reducing the carbon footprint of production. Ataer intends to convert British Steel’s main Scunthorpe site to run on gas rather than coal, he added.

Mr Ozcan said the company was in talks with the government about a “financial contribution” to help convert British Steel’s plants to ultimately run on hydrogen. “We would like to convert at least 50 per cent of the capacity to gas-based steel,” Mr Ozcan said. Then, “with the efforts of the UK government, we want to convert from gas to hydrogen”.

A move to hydrogen would require significant investment and has not been done at commercial scale.

Several large steelmakers have launched initiatives to pilot the use of hydrogen in the production of steel, as the industry has come under intense pressure from governments to reduce their CO2 emissions.

Mr Ozcan declined to comment on the size of a potential co-investment by the government but one person close to the situation said it would likely be more than £300m for the hydrogen initiative. Any government support would have to be on commercial terms to avoid breaking EU state aid rules.

A spokesman for the UK’s Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy declined to comment on the details of the discussion with Ataer, citing confidentiality. “Our ambition is to go from carbon to lower-carbon to zero. We will be leading the way to produce clean steel,” added Mr Ozcan.

Ataer was widely expected to emerge as the preferred bidder following its commitment to keep British Steel’s operations, which include smaller plants in north-east England, France and the Netherlands, together.

Apart from Ataer, Oyak has investments in industries including steel, cement, agriculture and automotive. It also owns 49.3 per cent of Erdemir, Turkey’s biggest steel producer.

Unions on Friday reacted with caution to the development. Roy Rickhuss, general secretary of the steelworkers’ trade union Community, said it would engage with Ataer to “understand and scrutinise their plans for the business”.

The potential redundancies as part of the Turkish plan are likely to be fewer than those envisaged under an unsuccessful offer tabled by rival bidder Liberty House. The UK-based industrial conglomerate led by businessman Sanjeev Gupta intended to close one of Scunthorpe’s blast furnaces and use metal from another of its steel mills in Yorkshire, according to a person close to the company.