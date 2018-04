Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Global health leaders gathered in London this week in a bid to re-focus attention on malaria amid fears that flat global funding and the emergence of drug and insecticide resistance could halt or even reverse progress in fighting the disease. Andrew Jack discusses the latest strategies for defeating malaria the disease with Charles Nelson and Prudence Hamade of the Malaria Consortium and Alister Craig of the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine.