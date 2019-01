Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Fresh fears of a Chinese slowdown cause a sell-off on Wall Street, the White House says Ivanka Trump will help find the new World Bank president and finally, it looks like today's the day: we'll see whether or not Theresa May's Brexit deal survives in the House of Commons. Plus, the FT's Sujeet Indap on the latest hedge fund deal to buy into local news.