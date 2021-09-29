Controlling the play of your long suit can prove vital to your success, as this seemingly simple hand proves. Ask yourself: would you have made this play . . . ?

Bidding

Dealer: North

Game All

North East South West 1C NB 1H NB 1S NB 3NT

West led 4♦ to East’s J♦ and South’s Q♦. Since four extra tricks are required and hearts will provide only three, declarer led 5♣ to dummy’s K♣ — and the hand was over! East won A♣, returned a diamond to break open and clear the suit and, later, when East won A♥, there were two further diamond tricks to cash. With both the club and spade suits breaking badly, South seems doomed, but deeper thought will reveal the solution.

After trick 1, ♦A10 are safe from attack from West, but not from East. When playing clubs, that must be a consideration. Imagine that, at trick 2, declarer crosses to dummy’s A♠ and leads 2♣. If East rises with A♣, there are now four club tricks; if East follows low, declarer wins with J♣, and now switches to hearts. East can take his A♥ and return a diamond, but declarer now has nine tricks.

If West holds A♣, or the suit is splitting, this play is unnecessary but, for the layout encountered, it is the only way to succeed. If declarer plays on hearts first, holding A♣ also, East should win immediately and return a diamond — that is a simple decision for the defender to make.



