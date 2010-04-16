Kois will be kois

In the garden my regular catch of the day is a rat, with the occasional squirrel and, once, a mink. I have now extended my range. In an afternoon of competitive trawling I have landed a large assortment of sprats with gold and scarlet scales and three of the ultimate bottom-feeders, carp which have been academically reared for the past 20 years.

I have been catching them in the historic walled garden which is one of the privileges of the head of my Oxford college. Into its lawn, in 1988, a college head opted to insert an oval pond, complete with splashing fountain and a squadron of ornamental fish. As so often in gardening, one aim led to others, not all anticipated at the time. The splash of the fountain caused complaints from researchers in the adjacent historic college who argued that it disturbed their concentration. So the fountain was disconnected and then the fish posed problems too. To survive in a smallish oval pond they needed circulating water, filtered and suitably active. The circulation required a big, ugly pair of industrial filters and the ugliness required a clump of bamboo, it was felt, in order to hide them. The bamboo did not hide the fish from the Oxford population of herons. News of the juicy arrivals spread and the fish required bird-proof netting, suspended on iron supports over their pond. The vision became a reality of muddy water underneath a hanging cricket net with a thickening clump of bamboo hiding the industrial plant.

As I have always hated garden ponds in the wrong place I was not wholly surprised. The fish have, however, attracted rare dedication from successive academic guardians. They began in legal company, fed from a hand which had written the standard British textbook on damages. They moved on to grow fat from a hand which wrote on political philosophy. Even so, matters were never entirely easy. A steady flow of bills came in from experts on fish, pumps, the chemical condition of pond water and encroaching flag irises. Meanwhile the bamboo threw its roots far and wide and began to sabotage the pond’s wall.

I could turn the tale into a fable of academic life, with the carp as valued intellectuals and everyone else festooning them with rules and requirements and basically wishing most of them were dead. Instead, my tale is more positive. As the bills multiplied and the bamboo became more thrusting, it fell to me to remove the entire feature and restore the lawn to its unity.

I detest wildlife in gardens but I am soppy about multi-coloured carp. For a start there is the question of their value. Our Japanese koi carp have reached a size and colouring which seem, from the internet, to be the answer to the college’s losses on the stock exchange. Koi with valued markings fetch up to £2,500 ($3,900) a fish, a suspicion which intensified when a friend of one of the pond’s maintainers offered £60 for the lot. If you think that unlisted securities are the market which is most like a racket, try selling and buying koi carp in Britain. Nobody feels they can possibly offer more than £10 a fish but when you want to buy fish back they are said to be like gold dust and the prices start at £600 each. I tried carp-farms, an aquarium, the Downing Street website and a friend who is a self-confessed show off. Nobody wanted them and the college librarian even said that she had seen perfectly good koi in markets in China at 5p for three.

A bearded fish fanatic in a nearby garden centre then put me in the know. Pond-reared carp are likely to be infested with invisible parasites. Each fish would need a health and immunity certificate before anyone would buy it and the going price for such a certificate is £75 a fish. Without it our carp could destroy an entire show collection in a week.

I nearly gave up. The college chef remarked that one of her kitchen staff knew a Polish recipe for carp which involves lashings of spices. Our most voluble tutor in economics recalled how his east European grandmother had always bought carp for Christmas dinner and had kept them in her bath until the Nativity dawned and they could be cooked. They tasted like wet banknotes. For once I believed something he said and was preparing to electrocute the lot of them when the quarterly meeting of our college investment committee came to the rescue.

While the members discussed that regular culprit, their benchmark, I palmed off the carp on to the one committee member with a spring-fed pond and a personal stock of salmon nets. Who better to go bottom-fishing than a noted expert in private equity buy-outs? We met on a Sunday morning, stirred up the pond for an hour and failed to catch anything except weed. It is amazing how an academic fish will wriggle out of a private equity net, even if it is approached invitingly from the rear. We retired for lunch and restored our spirits by discussing women we had caught instead.

The next attack was academically planned. We pumped out most of the water, put three workmen into the pond and armed them with dragnets, like Japanese trawlers in search of tuna. Instead of economists I had enlisted a much more useful recruit, the fellow of the college whose book on an ancient Syrian goddess discusses her worship with sacred fish. She prayed to the goddess, while I competed with the college clerk of the works to net anything which swam. Grown-ups become childishly competitive when in sight of open water. Five carp were visible and we fought to be the first to catch them.

I discount my first catch, a carp which had plainly limited its years of political philosophy to the thoughts of Stephen Byers. It sprang into the net as if “it was a sort of carp for hire”. An eager Hoon of a carp quickly took my score to two but the clerk then nabbed two fat golden banking-carp while my net was being freed from overgrown goldfish. Only the fifth carp was visible but it played an Ashcroft of a game in murky waters. Only when I lured it with the promise of an amnesty did I net it with a deft backhanded sweep. Three to two in my favour and the match was over.

I can now tell you how to transport huge carp in a hurry. Pack them into individual polystyrene boxes filled with pond water and drive them fast into open country. Within an hour, assisted by my two-year-old grandson, I had released my gang of three into free-flowing Cotswold water in a pond of heron-proof depth. Plump Byers surfaced for a celebratory somersault and even Ashcroft stuck out his nose and gloated. The water, of course, is unregulated, belonging to my private equity helper. It is a story of jobs for the kois but they are only jobs in a fresh and pure British source.