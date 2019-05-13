Attacking an Indian prime minister who died 28 years ago may seem a tasteless move for an incumbent premier waging a fierce battle for re-election. Crass comments about the dead seem even riskier when the former leader in question was blown to bits by a suicide bomber at age 46, leaving behind a grieving widow, two children and a devastated nation.

But as India’s protracted general election nears its final lap, prime minister Narendra Modi has trained his guns on Rajiv Gandhi, father of his political enemy Rahul, 48, who leads the opposition Congress party.

At a recent rally in the battleground northern state of Uttar Pradesh — where Mr Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata party faces a tough fight — the PM roared that Gandhi senior, known as a moderniser in the 1980s before being caught in controversy over a defence deal, was “feted by his courtiers as ‘Mr Clean.’ But his life ended as Bhrashtachari (corrupt) No 1.”

The indecorous remarks, which directly referred to the former prime minister’s violent murder as he campaigned for parliament, shocked Congress supporters, who accused the prime minister of transgressing the norms of political propriety. But Mr Modi’s comment reflects the tenor of India’s general election campaign, which has felt more like a rowdy professional wrestling match than a serious national debate.

India faces many serious policy challenges, including a faltering economy, mounting frustration over joblessness, the urgent need for military modernisation and an increasingly assertive China. Yet in a contest framed mainly as a hunt for a national figurehead, politicians have spent more time hurling insults than debating policy proposals.

Mr Modi has long mocked Rahul Gandhi as a naïf, a pampered “crown prince” whose only qualification is his illustrious pedigree. Mr Gandhi has tried to strike back, calling Mr Modi a “thief” in reference to a controversial government deal to buy fighter jets.

After Mr Modi jeered at their late father last week, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra — Rahul’s sister and a star campaigner — compared the prime minister to Duryodhana, the arrogant prince blamed for starting the destructive war in the Sanskrit epic, the Mahabharata.

Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath, the BJP chief minister in Uttar Pradesh, has declared that the Samajwadi party and Bahujan Samaj party, which have united to try to defeat the incumbent in India’s most populous state, are coming together as “snakes, frogs and scorpions” do during floods.

For good measure, Mr Adityanath compared Akhilesh Yadav, the Samajwadi party leader who took over from his father, to Aurangzeb, the 17th-century Mughal emperor, who imprisoned his own father, Shah Jehan, builder of the Taj Mahal.

In West Bengal, meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee, chief minister and head of the Trinamool Congress, which is also battling the BJP, called Mr Modi “Hitler’s Uncle” as she accused him of trying to alter the constitution to disempower minorities. Mr Modi likes to refer to Ms Banerjee “Speed Breaker Didi (sister)” suggesting she stands in the way of her state’s economic progress.

In part, the vituperative tone of all these exchanges reflects the nature of Indian electioneering. Politicians don’t engage in face-to-face debates, as US presidential candidates do. And, until recently, top political leaders hardly granted any media interviews.

Instead, they prefer to appear at huge rallies, aiming to fire up their supporters emotionally and encourage them to spread the message and turn out the vote. In this context, the fiery speeches make more sense.

Amid the mud-slinging, Mr Modi — who increasingly refers to himself in the third person — has excelled at playing the victim. He told supporters at one rally in the state of Madhya Pradesh: “Congress has so much hatred for me that they even dream of killing your Modi.”

Voting in India’s marathon 2019 election will finally come to an end on Sunday, when perhaps the worst of the vitriol will be over. It could be construed that much of the display of personal animosity was staged for theatrical effect, as in professional wrestling. But the present danger is that it will linger, poisoning India’s body politic.

