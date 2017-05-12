Hong Kong GDP growth hits fastest pace in 5 years

Hong Kong’s GDP growth picked up considerable pace at the start of the year, notching up its best year-on-year performance since 2011.

Quarterly GDP rose by 0.7 per cent in the three months to March, far exceeding a forecast of 0.2 per cent compiled by Bloomberg, and pushing year on year growth to 4.3 per cent. Growth was helped along by a brightening world economy and strengthening domestic demand, according to the country’s economics ministry.

With an unemployment rate of just 3.2 per cent, Hong Kong is now at “full employment” according to the ministry, which also noted gains real wage growth and an improving trade performance.

But Chang Liu, China economist at Capital Economics, raised doubts over whether the pace of the current upturn can be sustained: