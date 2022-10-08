Liz Truss endured one of the most traumatic Conservative party conferences in living memory, with open revolt from her cabinet and MPs. Can the new prime minister survive and where does her economic reform agenda go next?

Plus we discuss whether business is moving its opinions sharply towards Labour with the potential of the party's return to government in sight.

Presented by Sebastian Payne, with political editor George Parker, associate editor Stephen Bush, chief political correspondent Jim Pickard and business columnist Cat Rutter Pooley.

Produced by Anna Dedhar and Howie Shannon. The sound engineers were Persis Love and Jan Sigsworth.

Audio: Sky News

