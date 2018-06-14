Accessibility help Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer
Special US offers through July 31 - Print delivery $1.90 per week | Standard Digital $2.77 per week

Subscribe to the FT to read: Financial Times US Fed move piles pressure on Hong Kong’s mortgage rates

Leverage our market expertise.

Become an FT Subscriber.

Gain access to global coverage from local journalists on the ground in 50+ countries working around the clock to break news, analyze, spot risks and opportunities.

Join over 300,000 Finance professionals who already subscribe to the FT.

Choose the subscription that is right for you

Trial
Not sure which package to choose? Try full access for 4 weeks
$1.00 for 4 weeks
Purchase a Trial subscription for $1.00 for 4 weeks You will be billed $62.50 per month after the trial ends
  • For 4 weeks receive unlimited Premium digital access to the FT's trusted, award-winning business news
Read more
Digital
Be informed with the essential news and opinion
$6.45 per week
Purchase a Digital subscription for $6.45 per week You will be billed $36.00 per month after the trial ends
  • MyFT – track the topics most important to you
  • FT Weekend – full access to the weekend content
  • Mobile & Tablet Apps – download to read on the go
  • Gift Article – share up to 10 articles a month with family, friends and colleagues
Read more
Premium Digital
All the essentials plus deeper insights and analysis
$10.75 per week
Purchase a Premium Digital subscription for $10.75 per week You will be billed $62.50 per month after the trial ends

All the benefits of Digital plus:

  • Lex – our agenda setting daily column
  • In-depth analysis – on trade, emerging markets, M&A, investing and more
  • ePaper – a digital replica of the newspaper
  • Gift Article – share up to 20 articles a month with family, friends and colleagues
Read more
Group Subscription
Team or Business Access
Access on any device and volume discounts
Pay based on use