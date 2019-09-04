The chancellor has made a direct appeal to British voters concerned about rising levels of violent crime and falling prosecution rates by using his first spending review to announce significant funding increases to frontline police and justice services.

Sajid Javid singled out the Home Office, his former department, for a 6.3 per cent funding boost in real terms, the largest for any of the great offices of state and the biggest for the ministry in 15 years.

Having spent his time as home secretary battling knife crime and deflecting criticism of his party’s record on police cuts, Mr Javid said on Wednesday he would provide £750m for the drive to recruit 6,000 police officers in 2020-21 of an eventual total of 20,000 by 2023. An additional allocation of £45m will be awarded immediately to help ensure the first 2,000 officers are in post by March next year.

The promise to fund more officers, a key pledge in Boris Johnson’s leadership campaign, had previously been welcomed by police groups but is not strictly a “new” allocation because this roughly replaces the number of officers lost by Conservative party austerity policies over the past decade. The number of police officers working in England and Wales has fallen from just under 144,000 in 2010 to just over 122,000 in 2018.

Paul Johnson, chief economist at the Institute for Fiscal Studies think-tank, described the rapid changes in police funding as “Boom, bust, boom in numbers”, and “not a terribly efficient way to manage things”. He added that Mr Javid’s police spending increase was a “tacit admission that [previous] cuts went significantly too far”.

Martin Hewitt, chair of the National Police Chiefs’ Council, said the additional police funding represented a “significant opportunity” that would “reduce crime, provide a better service to the public and ease the pressure on our staff”.

However, the UK’s policing watchdog had previously expressed scepticism about police officer recruitment, warning it was just as important to reap productivity gains from existing officers as to hire new ones who take on average 18 months to two years to be trained and become effective.

“What the public want is the productivity of 20,000 people of the past; that doesn’t mean they need 20,000 people,” Thomas Winsor, chief inspector of constabulary, commented earlier this year.

The fall in the police workforce has coincided with a sharp rise in violent crime. Official figures published this summer showed that the proportion of reported crimes resulting in police or court action had fallen to the lowest level in four years, as knife crime offences reached a record high.

Keen to address this disparity, Mr Javid announced £80m for the Crown Prosecution Service, to help support the new police officers bring more offenders to court and tackle the “increasing complexity” of criminal investigations. The Ministry of Justice will receive a 4.9 per cent real terms increase in its resource budget in 2020-21, and a capital spending boost of £485m to a total of £620m. This will help fund a promised 10,000 new prison places on top of 3,500 jail spaces already announced, and pay for extra security to cut down on drugs and psychotic substances in prisons.

Elsewhere, Mr Javid affirmed his commitment to defence and security by promising a real terms increase in the defence budget of 2.6 per cent from 2019-20 to 2020-21. This means the UK will exceed its Nato commitment of spending 2 per cent of forecast gross domestic product on defence — a move likely to meet approval from US president Donald Trump who has previously berated Nato allies for falling behind on their defence contributions, suggesting they should be aiming closer to 4 per cent of GDP.

The £2.2bn extra defence spending announced by the chancellor includes £1.2bn to “modernise” the armed forces and meet “ever-changing threats”. This includes prioritising key capabilities such as cyber, shipbuilding and the nuclear deterrent.

In addition, the Treasury has confirmed a 2.5 per cent real terms increase in funding for the security and intelligence agencies, with a particular focus on protecting the country from cyber threats.