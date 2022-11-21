Festive food and drink special 2022

FT SeriesFestive food and drink special 2022Why tequila is finally being taken seriously; bigging up the Christmas buffet; putting on the perfect party; gifts you’ll want to keep; plus the best of the bubbles How Americans ruined tequila — and the true believers saving itMarketed as a wild party drink for too long, the Mexican agave spirit is finally being taken seriouslyThe secret to pulling off the perfect buffet — from Honey & Co These recipes for pastrami-esque turkey, cabbage and pear salad, and roasted winter vegetables will big up your buffetBe the host with the most: top tips from vintage party guidesShould your outfit match your hors d’oeuvres? Where best to seat a woman whose preferred topic of conversation is goats? The best Christmas presents for everyone on your listFrom luxe quilts to quirky toys and smart tech, gift ideas for getting cosy, crafty and creative this holidayJancis Robinson on the best bubbles for Christmas 2022From Champagnes to Crémants, the finest in festive fizz is here