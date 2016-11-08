US election: early voting offers clues on battleground states

While residents in the tiny electorate of Dixville Notch, who backed Hillary Clinton for president by four votes to two in their midnight poll, like to bill themselves as the first in the country to cast their ballots, millions of Americans have beaten them to it this year.

Early voting is allowed in 37 of the country’s 50 states, including some key battlegrounds such as Florida, Ohio, Nevada and Colorado.

Some states, including New York, Mississippi and Virginia, allow voting by mail but only with a valid excuse, while in Colorado every voter receives a postal ballot but can still opt to vote in person.

By the time polls opened on election day itself, more than 46m votes had already been cast, surpassing the total from 2012 and with more still to be declared.

Early voting has already thrown up a number of interesting trends that vary from state to state.

People vote early behind an Elvis Presley themed cardboard cutout on October 26 in Las Vegas, Nevada © Getty

In Nevada, early turnout among Latino voters — who polls suggest favour Mrs Clinton by a wide margin — has soared, particularly in Clark County, which includes Las Vegas.

Jon Ralston, a veteran analyst of the silver state’s politics, believes those early figures have already put its six electoral college votes beyond the reach of Republican nominee Donald Trump.

“The only reason I ever thought he had a chance here was because of the lack of enthusiasm for her and the plethora of uneducated voters here (aka, Trump’s base)”, Mr Ralston wrote on his blog. “But the early voting numbers are so daunting, and the Hispanic turnout was so large in Clark County, his path went from narrow to blocked.”

Michael McDonald, a professor specialising in early voting from the University of Florida, also puts Colorado and Virginia — both targets for Mr Trump — as “likely to go Clinton”, based on early data.

Strong turnout among Hispanic voters in Florida may also have boosted Mrs Clinton’s chances there, although pollsters rate the notoriously close swing state as being on a knife-edge again this year.

Voters cast their ballots during early voting in Charlotte, North Carolina, on October 20, 2016 © Reuters

Early voting figures show increases across all demographic groups, with the Hispanic vote up more than 80 per cent from the previous election. Overall, 6.4m Floridians voted before election day this year, up from 4.8m in 2012, when Barack Obama carried the state with a wafer-thin margin.

Another close call will be North Carolina, where Mrs Clinton has lead for much of the past six weeks but the final average of polling from Real Clear Politics gave her opponent a 1-point edge. More than 3m people have already voted there, out of a likely total of 4.7m.

Early turnout among African-American, a vital group for Democrats, has fallen, while — as elsewhere in the country — there has been a surge in voting by those with no previous party affiliation, making it hard for forecasters to gauge which way they will vote.

Sam Wang, who runs the Princeton Election Consortium, recently rated it as the only toss-up state but put it in Mrs Clinton’s column in his final prediction.

A line of early voters waits outside the Franklin County Board of Elections on November 7, in Columbus, Ohio © AP

In Ohio, the early vote appears to have gone largely in Mr Trump’s favour, in keeping with polls that give him an average lead of around 3.5 points.

However, Mr McDonald believes that the Democrats have had a late comeback. He pointed in particular to figures from Cuyahoga County, which includes the city of Cleveland, where Mrs Clinton held events at the weekend with Beyoncé, Jay Z and basketball star LeBron James.

“Earlier the Ohio [early vote] looked dire for the Dems and I thought Trump favoured, not sure now. Looks close. Maybe slight Trump lead at best,” Mr McDonald said on Twitter. Ohio voted for Mr Obama in both 2008 and 2012.