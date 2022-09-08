Polls suggest that the largest single party will be the Brothers of Italy - and its leader Giorgia Meloni will therefore be prime minister. That’s causing consternation in some quarters because the party has roots in the fascist-influenced politics of post-war Italy. Gideon’s guest this week is Nathalie Tocci, the director of the Institute for International Affairs, a think-tank based in Rome.

