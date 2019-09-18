Boris Johnson’s hopes of striking a new Brexit deal received a boost after Democratic Unionists softened their stance over Northern Ireland — but the UK prime minister came under fresh EU pressure to table a written plan to break the deadlock.

Arlene Foster, DUP leader, signalled her willingness to accept Northern Irish-only solutions to the future of the border with the Irish Republic, provided they did not infringe the region’s constitutional status within the UK.

Her remarks, at a business event in Dublin, mark a subtle change of approach to Brexit as she has insisted for many months that Northern Ireland must leave the EU on exactly the same terms as the rest of the UK.

“We are prepared to be flexible and look at Northern Ireland-specific solutions achieved with the support and consent of the representatives of the people of Northern Ireland,” Mrs Foster told the Dublin Chamber.

Her stance is pivotal for Mr Johnson as the DUP has supported the minority Conservative government since 2017 and has always rejected the “backstop” to guarantee open borders in Ireland.

But the UK prime minister, who insists he is making progress in talks with Brussels, was told on Wednesday to present concrete plans to replace the backstop by the end of the month.

Finland’s prime minister Antti Rinne, who holds the bloc’s rotating presidency, said Mr Johnson should provide a written plan by September 30. “If not then it’s over,” Mr Rinne told reporters. “In order to get the deal into a reasonable framework, we should know what Britain is doing.”

Mr Rinne was speaking in Paris after meeting Emmanuel Macron, the French president. His remarks reflect deepening EU anxiety that Mr Johnson will not provide a definitive plans to replace the backstop before the Conservative conference, which ends on October 2.

Mrs Foster’s conciliatory intervention will help Mr Johnson as he tries to break the deadlock by replacing the “backstop” with an all-island agricultural zone in Ireland so that intrusive border checks on animals and food can be avoided. Both Dublin and Brussels have insisted the proposal does not go far enough to maintain frictionless trade across the border but Mr Johnson needs the DUP buy-in for any proposal to include trade sectors beyond agriculture.

The DUP’s rejection of a Northern Ireland-only “backstop” forced the government to accept a UK-wide version that kept Britain tied to Europe’s customs and trade regime. This plan was rejected three times by the House of Commons, toppling Mr Johnson’s predecessor Theresa May.

Mrs Foster insisted in Dublin that she would not support any return to a Northern Ireland-only backstop, saying she could never accept customs duties being levied between the region and the Great Britain mainland. Still, she was open to other ideas to ensure prosperous trading relationships across the island of Ireland.

“There are some sectors of the economy in particular where the nature of the supply chains are significantly integrated and we believe, with flexibility on all sides, that solutions can be found that will not on the one hand erect new barriers to trade within the UK while not damaging the integrity of the EU single market.”

Any failure to reach a new agreement could see the UK crash out of the EU with no-deal on October 31, an outcome Mrs Foster said she did not want. “Everybody wants to see a deal happening,” she told reporters.

“The presentation of the DUP as a no-deal party is wrong and I think people get very alarmed when they hear that sort of rhetoric. We do want to see a deal but it has to work for everybody.”