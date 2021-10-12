Plenty of people in their 30s, 40s and even 50s have yet to start saving for retirement, and are anxious about how to begin. Today’s show is packed with tips for so-called ‘late starters’ like this week’s guest David, who is 38 and self-employed. Incredibly, David is planning for a retirement that he never thought he’d live to see. As Claer hears, a revolutionary new treatment for cystic fibrosis has transformed his life expectancy. Financial experts Claire Walsh and Moira O’Neill offer guidance for fellow late starters, weighing up the merits of pensions and stocks and shares Isas. Plus, they advise David how to factor in the additional challenges of living with a disability.





Further reading:

Check out our episode on finances for the self-employed here

Or listen to our episode about tracking down and consolidating old pensions

Moira’s FT column about pension saving in your 40s is available here

Claire Walsh’s website is here

The Cystic Fibrosis Trust has published this guide about employment rights





Presented by Claer Barrett. Produced and edited by Persis Love. Sound design by Breen Turner.

