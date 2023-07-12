Jeremy Hunt has ordered ministers to find more than £2bn to fund public sector pay rises this year, JPMorgan is trying to scoop up Silicon Valley Bank’s clients, and a US court denies a watchdog’s request to block the Microsoft-Activision merger

Mentioned in this podcast:

Nvidia in talks to be an anchor investor in Arm IPO

JPMorgan hires dozens of start-up bankers to capitalise on SVB collapse

US judge denies FTC attempt to block Microsoft’s Activision deal

Behind the Money: Frances Haugen’s lessons as a Facebook whistleblower

JPMorgan expands startup banking team abroad with ex-SVB hires

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson and Marc Filippino. Additional help from Monica Lopez, Katie McMurran, Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com