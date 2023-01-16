Demand for ‘buy now, pay later’ deals has surged among all age groups in the UK, US regulators are cracking down on a type of investment vehicle used by private equity groups, and we’ll chat with the FT’s chief foreign affairs commentator Gideon Rachman as he heads to Davos.

US regulators crackdown on ‘collateralised fund obligations’

Geopolitics threatens to destroy the world Davos made

Buy now, pay later demand soars among all age groups in the UK

