Daily briefing: Trump Jr-Russia, Qatar’s sanction cushion and Brexit

Donald Trump’s attempts to move on from questions over Russia’s involvement in his election victory were dashed on Monday by mounting bipartisan concern over news that his eldest son met a Kremlin-connected attorney last year in the hope of receiving damaging information about Hillary Clinton.

The younger Trump’s admission that he met with the Moscow-connected lawyer because he was told that she “might have information helpful to the campaign” contradicted a slew of denials from the Trump team of Russian contacts — including his own. The meeting was reportedly arranged by Rob Goldstone, a former British tabloid journalist and marketing executive who worked on the 2013 Miss Universe pageant that the Trumps owned and which took place in Moscow, at the request of a Russian pop star whose Kremlin-connected family has done business with Mr Trump in the past.

Here’s a look at Natalia Veselnitskaya, the Russian lawyer Mr Trump Jr met.

Here’s Ed Luce on the issue the Trump administration is supposed to be focused on this week: his party’s “kamikaze” healthcare plan.

In the news

Jared Kushner’s failed $500m Qatar bailout

The real estate company co-owned by the president’s son-in-law and top adviser reportedly unsuccessfully sought a critical $500m investment from an influential Qatari not long before a bloc of Middle Eastern countries — with US support — issued a blockade against the small emirate. (Intercept)

China’s ‘unhackable’ comms network

A Chinese city has successfully trialled an “unhackable” communications network, raising hope of a rollout of the world’s first widescale commercial application of quantum communications. The local government of Jinan, a city in eastern China, told the FT on Monday that its departments would begin using the network by the end of August. (FT)

Elliott challenges Buffett’s $18bn Texas utility

Elliott Management set the stage for a public battle between billionaire investors on Monday as the activist hedge fund controlled by Paul Singer openly challenged a $18bn bid from Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway for the Texas utility Oncor. (FT)

Abe approval rating slides

A series of scandals and unpopular laws are thought to be responsible for a dramatic fall in the popularity of Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe. In a new poll, only 36 per cent of the Japanese public supported Mr Abe’s administration while 52 per cent opposed it — the worst figures since Mr Abe returned to office in 2012. The prime minister has announced a cabinet shake-up in an effort to regain public support. (FT, NAR)

Qatar’s $340bn sanction cushion

Doha has $340bn in reserves to help it weather the isolation imposed by its powerful neighbours, according to the tiny gas-rich state’s central bank governor. (Reuters)

Dalian Wanda to sell theme park stakes to Sunac China

The Chinese developer said it would sell a majority stake in many of its theme parks to rival developer Sunac China a year after its chairman boasted of driving Disneyland out of China. (FT)

World Heritage list updated

Unesco, the UN’s cultural body, has released its latest list of World Heritage sites. Included are the UK’s Lake District, Japan’s Okinoshima island — an ancient religious site where women are banned — and Asmara, the Eritrean capital, which is the world’s first modernist city to receive the coveted status. (Telegraph, BBC, FT)

Canada joins the central banker retreat

The Bank of Canada is preparing to join the swelling ranks of advanced economy central banks that are pulling back on their emergency stimulus as investors bet that it could push through the first increase in its key rate for seven years as soon as this week. (FT)

The day ahead

Amazon Prime Day

The company’s annual deals day for 2017 kicks off and will run for about 30 hours. If past years are any indicator, the deals will encompass a wide — and comical — variety of items. (CNN)

What we’re reading

Brexit and the prospect of national humiliation

Gideon Rachman on how the UK faces a range of uncomfortable outcomes from negotiations with the EU: “Britain appears to face a choice between three different types of humiliation.” (FT)

The uninhabitable earth

David Wallace-Wells on when climate change might render the world inhospitable to human life — causing famine, economic collapse, a sun that cooks us — and why it could happen sooner than you think. On the flipside, here’s climate scientist Michael E Mann on why he’s no fan of the doomsday framing Mr Wallace-Wells employs: “there is also a danger in overstating the science in a way that presents the problem as unsolvable, and feeds a sense of doom, inevitability and hopelessness.” (NYMag, Facebook)

Blurring the line between man and machine

Humanoid robots are already being used as security guards, nursing assistants, teachers and sex toys and within a decade could be all but indistinguishable from humans. The FT’s John Thornhill asks whether this is a good thing. (FT)

The art of being sacked

Last week Lucinda Chambers, the former fashion director of British Vogue, broke two golden rules on how to behave when you have just been fired. Lucy Kellaway is all for it: “The only shame is that people do not do this more often.” (FT)

Syriacs under threat in Turkey

A legal battle over the ownership of church property in Southern Turkey threatens one of the world’s oldest Christian communities with extinction in its homeland. (Al-Monitor)

Tunisia’s tide of self-immolation

The north African state has advanced more than any other country in the region toward freedom and democratic governance after Mohamed Bouazizi, a fruit seller, set himself on fire and sparked a wave of uprisings across the Arab world. Yet the Tunisian government has been largely unable to provide hope and opportunity for a better life. That self-immolation has become commonplace is a sign of the frustration at that failure. (NYT)

Video of the day

Bitcoin’s existential crisis

The crypto currency that was invented to disrupt traditional banking is under strain as its popularity grows. The rise in transactions has forced its administrators into a hard decision. FT Alphaville’s Izabella Kaminska asks: to fork or not to fork? (FT)