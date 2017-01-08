May under pressure, iPhone turns 10, Lucy’s jargon awards

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

UK Prime Minister Theresa May is under pressure to show she has the policies to match the ambition of her rhetoric. Mrs May will on Monday attempt to break from David Cameron’s “Big Society” by promising to shift the government’s focus from the very poorest to struggling working families, vowing to use “the power of government” to achieve her aims.

Mrs May also denied the government’s approach to Brexit is muddled. This comes after the UK’s ambassador to the EU, Sir Ivan Rogers, resigned citing the government’s “ill-founded arguments on Brexit,” and criticism of British officials from a senior Canadian diplomat for ignoring the advice of its own trade experts.

Separately, Boris Johnson, the UK foreign secretary, held talks in New York with senior members of Donald Trump’s team on Sunday as part of a British effort to build ties with the new US administration. (FT, Guardian, Independent)

Cyber attacks put EU on edge Brussels has seen a sharp rise in “more and more dangerous” cyber attacks on EU servers in the past year, as anxiety increases about potential Russian meddling in European politics. The attacks come as a new US intelligence report said Russian president Vladimir Putin personally approved cyber attacks aimed at interfering with last year’s presidential election. While Republicans and Democrats alike have expressed alarm, Mr Trump and his supporters don’t seem very concerned. (FT, USAToday, NYT)

Potential conflicts abound Jared Kushner, son-in-law and adviser to president-elect Donald Trump, has held talks recently with one of China’s most politically connected tycoons about a potential real estate deal, raising fresh questions about conflicts of interest in the New York businessman’s incoming administration. Meanwhile, a top federal ethics official is warning Republicans that they are rushing through the confirmation of Mr Trump’s cabinet picks — many wealthy men with tangled business interests of their own. (FT, WaPo)

Deadly Jerusalem incident A Palestinian driving a truck ploughed into a group of Israeli soldiers on a popular promenade in Jerusalem on Sunday, killing four and wounding more than a dozen others. No group took responsibility for what police called a terrorist attack by a lone assailant, but Israel’s leader Benjamin Netanyahu linked the incident to deadly assaults by Islamist militants abroad. (FT)

New tape raises pressure on Netanyahu Israeli media reports of an audio tape of a purported conversation between the Israeli prime minister and a newspaper owner where the pair discuss what Haaretz calls a “quid pro quo”. Mr Netanyahu faces an inquiry into corruption allegations, but has repeatedly said that “nothing’s going to come” from it. (BBC, Haaretz)

Rafsanjani dies Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, the former Iranian president and one of the pillars of the Islamic republic since the 1979 revolution, has died of heart attack, state media said. (FT)

iPhone turns 10 Apple’s smartphone radically changed the way we thought about photography and a range of other activities we now do on the move. The FT writes that “even a decade after the iPhone launched, anyone declaring Apple a ‘mature’ enterprise risks looking foolish”. (BBC, FT)

Germany The country will report industrial production figures, following a rebound in production output in October after a sharp fall at the close of the summer. (FT)

EU jobs Data from the EU’s statistics agency will show if unemployment in the eurozone remained unchanged in November.

Policing the digital cartels trying to rip you off on Amazon Markets dominated by “robo-sellers,” or automated pricing bots, will not respond to the same incentives or operate according to the same rules as those managed by people. The rise of artificial intelligence and powerful algorithms may instead create more durable cartels that are able to maintain higher prices at consumers’ expense and in defiance of traditional enforcement regimes. (FT)

Lucy’s jargon awards FT columnist Lucy Kellaway hands out the gongs for horrible use of language in business last year. “With a heavy heart, I award eBay my overall Golden Flannel Award for 2016.” Falke’s renaming of its new line of socks as “Life Performance Solutions” and Indian help centre emails signed off with “unfeigned regards” also made the cut. (FT)

The wrong way to speak to children Parentspeak — it is a language no one sets out to learn but most cannot help speaking. Rather than teaching children to communicate and problem solve, we teach them blind obedience with phrases such as “Good job!” and “Say thank-you!”. A new book explains ways parents can speak that help them understand their children’s feelings instead of demanding compliance. (WSJ)

German billionaire rallies business to migrant cause Ralph Dommermuth, a German entrepreneur who has led the country’s largest corporate attempt to bring migrants into the jobs market, says companies can help themselves in the eyes of society if they play a bigger part in integration. (FT)

Falcons, Drones, Data: A winery battles climate change Jackson Family Wines is among California winemakers employing both high-tech and old-school techniques to adapt to hotter, drier conditions. The adaptations might help winemakers keep making fine wines for many years to come. (NYT)

‘Radical candour’ A US management guru wants you to be brutally honest with your colleagues and some of London’s most progressive companies have taken up the challenge. A week inside the world of ‘Radical Candour’ suggests being painfully honest pays off. (BuzzFeed)

A look at the week ahead Daniel Garrahan highlights what the FT is watching in the week ahead, including US bank earnings season, German industrial production figures and Shinzo Abe's trip to the Philippines to meet Rodrigo Duterte. (FT)