Bonds issued by the province of Buenos Aires fell sharply on Monday after a minister in the national government said the state would not come to its aid in making a big debt payment due at the end of this month, setting investors on alert for tough negotiations over the country’s sovereign debt.

Debt backed by Argentina’s most populous province and set to mature in 2021 fell over 10 per cent to 62 cents on the dollar. Another bond maturing in 2027 saw its price slip about 3 per cent to 44 cents, while government debt prices also wobbled.

Analysts said the treatment of the province’s debt could prove to be a test case for the country’s government bonds, whose investors are braced for the possibility of steep losses. “One simply cannot assess developments in one without directly affecting the other one,” said Alejo Czerwonko, a strategist at UBS. “They are tied at the hip.”

The sell-off in the province’s bonds came after comments from economy minister Martin Guzmán, who said in a local newspaper on Sunday that the government would not help to finance a $250m payment owed by the province on January 26. Separately, the province of Buenos Aires owes another $321m to other creditors holding dollar-denominated debt and local-law notes.

Gordon Bowers, an emerging markets research analyst at Columbia Threadneedle, noted that while there is a grace period for the provincial government, the prospects of a default have risen.

The terms of the 2021 bonds stipulate that Axel Kicillof, governor of the province of Buenos Aires, has 10 days to make good on the payment of principal and 31 days to make interest payments. But hammering out a deal within that timeframe is a “daunting task”, said analysts at Argentina-based investment firm Portfolio Personal Inversiones.

Mr Guzmán said on Sunday he expected “good faith” negotiations between bondholders and government officials. But those talks could become fractious if there is a missed payment, according to a person familiar with the matter. “It could be disruptive if they are processing a default at the same time,” the person said.

Mr Guzmán’s “hardball” approach, as Portfolio Personal Inversiones put it, also hit Argentina’s sovereign bonds.

The price of the country’s 100-year bond, sold in 2017, fell 2.6 per cent to 48 cents on the dollar, while another note maturing in 2028 dropped to 46 cents.

Holders of the country’s government bonds have been in limbo in recent months, awaiting more clarity from president Alberto Fernández on his approach to restructuring $100bn of debts. Bondholders are hoping not to lose too much of their funds in an anticipated debt rejig, warning that large losses would deflect future investment.

On Sunday, Mr Fernández said he aims to have a deal by March 31, a critical juncture, given that Argentina owes roughly $3bn to private and official creditors between April and July.

Additional reporting by Benedict Mander in Buenos Aires