Voters want hard borders and free trade, Brexit survey finds

British voters, including many who voted for Remain, want to see freedom of movement ended when the UK leaves the EU.

With a week to go until prime minister Theresa May triggers Article 50 and begins the formal Brexit process, a survey of 2,322 British voters carried out between early February and early March 2017 found that there is widespread support for a clean break on freedom of movement.

Yet when it comes to free trade, voters would rather the prime minister opt for a “softer” Brexit, with 88 per cent of Leave voters and 91 per cent of Remain supporters saying they wish to maintain free trade with the EU, and retain many of the perks of membership.

Two-thirds of Leave voters (67 per cent) and 83 per cent of Remain voters, for example, want the UK to keep EU regulations which set minimum standards for water quality at beaches. A similar majority think British mobile phone companies should have to adhere to EU regulations that limit the cost of calls made while abroad, and support requiring British-owned airlines to follow EU rules on compensating passengers who have experienced delays.

Furthermore, 55 per cent of Leave voters think the UK should make a financial contribution to those EU programmes in which it is participating and think the UK should continue to participate in EU-wide university research programmes.

The survey highlights the remarkable consensus among Leave and Remain voters who wish to, as Theresa May put it, “have the cake and eat it”. “For the most part, Remain and Leave voters are not at loggerheads on the kind of Brexit they would like to see,” says John Curtice, senior research fellow at NatCen and author of the report.

Even a majority of Remain voters agree (58 per cent) agree with 82 per cent of Leave voters who want potential EU migrants to Britain to be treated in the same way as non-EU migrants.

“Many Remain voters would like to see an end to the less popular parts of Britain’s current membership of the EU, while many Leave voters would like to retain the seemingly more desirable parts, such as free trade, cheap mobile phone calls and clean beaches,” Mr Curtice says.

“This is perhaps typical of the pick and mix attitude to the EU that has characterised much of Britain’s relationship with the institution during its 44 years of membership so far.”

This position is however untenable, as Donald Tusk made clear in the weeks leading up to the referendum and in its aftermath.

In the event, the UK faces the choice of accepting freedom of movement as a condition of free trade, 44 per cent of Conservative supporters feel the trade-off would be worthwhile, while 55 per cent would not be willing to go through with the deal. In contrast, 63 per cent of Labour voters would be in favour of making such a concession.

According to Mr Curtice, “the stance taken by the UK government of wanting to end freedom of movement but maintain free trade fits well with the views of most Conservative voters. But it also means that they are also the group that are most likely to be disappointed if they were to come to the conclusion that the government has failed to achieve that objective. Theresa May could be faced with political difficulties at home if she struggles to achieve her key objectives in Brussels.”