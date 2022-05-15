This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Inflation, unemployment, economic growth, investment, productivity

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Stagflation looms in UK as economic growth grinds to a halt

Define stagflation

The Phillips curve illustrates the trade-off between inflation and economic growth. Using a diagram, explain how Phillips curve analysis might be used to illustrate stagflation

With reference to chart 1, how long did it take the UK economy to recover to its pre-pandemic level?

Explain how surging inflation erodes households’ real incomes

‘Boosting productivity through higher investment will be a crucial ingredient in containing cost pressures for businesses in light of surging wage bills.’ Evaluate whether UK business investment will recover to pre-pandemic levels any time soon

Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College