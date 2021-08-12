The pile of unpaid commercial rent in the UK currently stands at £6.4bn

A top Federal Reserve official told the FT that the central bank could dial back its ultra-accommodative monetary stimulus as early as this year, and the White House has called on Opec to boost oil production in an effort to curb high petrol prices. Plus, the FT’s property correspondent, George Hammond, discusses the complicated dilemma of unpaid rent that faces businesses, their landlords, lenders and the UK government.





The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Our intern is Zoe Han. Additional help by Gavin Kallmann, Michael Bruning, and Persis Love. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

