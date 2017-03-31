There are bigger things to worry about than Brexit

This is going to be a nasty divorce. It’s going to leave the UK dangling on a cliff edge. It’s like jumping out of a plane with a parachute designed by the other people in the plane (who hate you). It’s momentous (in a bad way). It’s going to take 10 years — at least. It’s going to break up the UK. It’s going to cost £60bn. It represents the UK’s full rejection of “our shared destiny”. It’s “historic”.

Everyone else is pretty clear on what Brexit means. I’m only clear on bits of it. So let me tell you one thing I am 100 per cent certain of, one thing that I am pretty sure of and a bit of advice to go with both of them.