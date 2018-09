Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Nike has faced a consumer backlash, a sell-off in its shares and an attack from Donald Trump after it decided to use the American footballer Colin Kaepernick in a new ad campaign. Katie Martin talks to Shannon Bond and Andrew Hill about why the decision was so controversial and whether it will pay off in the end.





Read Shannon's article here and Andrew's article here