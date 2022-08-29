Financial markets are bracing for a longer period of high interest rates, EU foreign ministers are set to suspend the bloc’s visa facilitation agreement with Moscow, and Alibaba is trying to manoeuvre a rebound. Plus, the FT’s Stefania Palma explains why the US antitrust officials are targeting the $10 tn private equity industry.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Jay Powell says Fed will ‘keep at it’ in hawkish inflation speech

Investors expect higher rates to persist after hawkish Jay Powell ends hope of Fed pivot

ECB officials warn of ‘sacrifice’ needed to tame surging inflation

US trustbusters: why Joe Biden is taking on private equity

The private equity club

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

Our GDPR privacy policy was updated on August 8, 2022. Visit acast.com/privacy for more information.