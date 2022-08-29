US watchdogs take on private equity
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest FT News Briefing news every morning.
Financial markets are bracing for a longer period of high interest rates, EU foreign ministers are set to suspend the bloc’s visa facilitation agreement with Moscow, and Alibaba is trying to manoeuvre a rebound. Plus, the FT’s Stefania Palma explains why the US antitrust officials are targeting the $10 tn private equity industry.
Mentioned in this podcast:
Jay Powell says Fed will ‘keep at it’ in hawkish inflation speech
Investors expect higher rates to persist after hawkish Jay Powell ends hope of Fed pivot
ECB officials warn of ‘sacrifice’ needed to tame surging inflation
US trustbusters: why Joe Biden is taking on private equity
The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music.
Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com
Our GDPR privacy policy was updated on August 8, 2022. Visit acast.com/privacy for more information.
Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published