Supreme Court may not be the deciding factor for Midwest voters
Fears about the economy and racial unrest appear to be the top concern for Republicans in Wisconsin
The straw poll on the whiteboard at the Republican party office in Elkhorn, Wisconsin, showed the US Supreme Court winning by a landslide. Volunteer Earla Mae Clearmont was tallying votes before the 2016 election that brought President Donald Trump to power, and packing the country’s top court was the number one election issue for Republican voters in this rural town.