This edition features these stories from ft.com

Moderna chief predicts existing vaccines will struggle with Omicron

UK companies adopt new office rules in response to Omicron variant

Ghislaine Maxwell described as ‘predator’ at sex-trafficking trial

Activist calls on Glencore to spin off coal assets

We’d love to hear what you think of this new format. Complete a short survey, or get in touch with us at topstoriestoday@ft.com

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.