UBS agreed to buy Credit Suisse for $3.25bn after a frantic weekend of negotiations brokered by Swiss regulators, leading central banks have taken fresh measures to improve global access to dollar liquidity, and the Biden administration is under pressure to call for an expansion of the federal guarantee on bank deposits. Plus, the FT’s Andrew Edgecliffe-Johnson explains what lessons start-ups are taking away from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

