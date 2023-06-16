The blistering report into Boris Johnson’s behaviour by the House of Commons privileges committee casts doubt over his political future. The FT’s Whitehall editor Lucy Fisher is joined by FT columnists Stephen Bush and Miranda Green to discuss the committee’s brutal conclusions — and where the former prime minister goes next. Plus, the FT’s Scotland correspondent Lukanyo Mnyanda joins Lucy from Edinburgh for an update on the turmoil engulfing the ruling Scottish National Party.

Presented by Lucy Fisher. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Audrey Tinline. The executive producer is Manuela Saragosa. Audio mix and original music by Breen Turner. The FT’s head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

Clips: Jacob Rees-Mogg:BBC, Angela Rayner:Sky News