Daily briefing: UK set to vote, Comey preview and Saudi IPO

UK voters will head to the polls Thursday for the third major vote of the past three years, and in the last 24 hours of campaigning, Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn each travelled several hundred miles to mobilise supporters and persuade undecided voters. Mrs May switched to a Brexit pitch , while Mr Corbyn framed the election as a choice between hope and fear.

Critics say Mr Corbyn has run a remarkably strong campaign — and Mrs May a particularly weak one - but while the Conservative lead has dipped, FT analysis suggests that it’s stronger than the polls suggest — and the Tory party is upbeat. Here’s Lex on what to expect business tax-wise if Labour squeaks it out. Here’s how the UK election became a dogfight after seeming like a sure thing for the Tories.

Finally, here a short podcast on what London voters are thinking and a look at how older voters are sick of the media and politicians. (FT, Bloomberg)

‘I need loyalty, I expect loyalty’

James Comey, who Donald Trump fired in part because of his investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia, will testify on Thursday that the US president demanded loyalty of him and asked that he drop the probe into former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn, according to the text of his prepared remarks. The gripping account of his one-on-one conversations with Mr Trump prompted further accusations that the president tried to obstruct justice and sets up the potential for dramatic testimony before the Senate intelligence committee on Thursday. Mr Trump tapped Christopher Wray, a former federal prosecutor, to replace Mr Comey on Wednesday, just hours before two top intelligence officials refused to tell a Senate committee whether Mr Trump had asked them to intervene in the Russia probe. Meanwhile, the former director of US national intelligence says he believes the Watergate scandal of the 1970s “pales” in comparison to the assault on US institutions currently being perpetrated by Russia and Mr Trump. (FT)

Revolutionary Guard blames Saudi for Tehran terror attack

The security services ratcheted up the tensions with Saudi Arabia as it accused Tehran’s regional rival of involvement in Wednesday’s double terrorist attack in the capital, which left at least 12 people dead and wounded more than 40. Isis, which claimed responsibility for the attack, has been expanding its campaign into Iran in recent months but it is the first time it has launched such an operation inside the country. (FT, Reuters, Radio Free Europe)

Turkey backs Qatar

Turkey on Wednesday threw its weight behind its ally Qatar, fast-tracking plans to deploy extra Turkish troops to the emirate as Arab rivals cut transport links and supply lines. The move potentially puts Ankara on collision course with Riyadh as tensions flare over Saudi-led attempts to isolate Qatar in protest at its alleged support for extremist groups in the Middle East and its softer approach to Iran. The Qatari riyal is under renewed pressure since Donald Trump backed Saudi Arabia. On Wednesday, Mr Trump invited the leader of Qatar to meet him at the White House to help resolve the deepening crisis, which some have accused him of making worse. US investigators believe Russian hackers breached Qatar’s state news agency and planted a fake news report that contributed to a number of Gulf Arab nations cutting diplomatic ties with Doha. (FT, The Hill, Atlantic, CNN)

‘First of our kind’ found in Morocco

New research suggests that the idea that humans evolved from a single “cradle of humanity” is wrong, after fossils of five early humans were found in north Africa that show that Homo sapiens emerged at least 100,000 years earlier than previously thought. (BBC)

China engineers RMB jump

The People’s Bank of China may be driving up the renminbi ahead of an expected US interest rate hike because it has so little room to adjust domestic interest rates.Since the start of June, the currency has strengthened 1.14 per cent, according to the mid-point of its 4 per cent daily trading range, which is set each morning by the PBoC. (FT)

Uber exec obtained records of Indian rape victim

Eric Alexander, who was not among the roughly 20 Uber employees fired earlier this week as part of a sexual harassment probe, was fired after reports that he had obtained the medical records of an Indian woman raped by an Uber driver in 2014. He reportedly carried the records around for a year and shared them with Uber chief executive Travis Kalanick. (Recode)

A tale of two banks

Banco Santander has agreed to buy out its Spanish domestic rival, Banco Popular, for the symbolic sum of €1. But it is also a tale of the eurozone’s post-crisis bank bailout regime and prompted some last-minute tweaks to EU stress-test plans. The EU’s Single Resolution Board was created in 2015 to oversee failing banks in the single currency area. Declaring Banco Popular “failing or likely to fail” is its first substantive action. It imposed heavy losses on the lender’s shareholders and junior bondholders before the transfer to Santander. Here’s Lex’s take on the deal. (FT)

The UK votes

There’s an election — perhaps you’ve heard.

Comey speaks

The ousted FBI director is set to deliver blockbuster testimony that may detail how and whether Mr Trump tried to pressure him to drop the investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia. Here’s Gideon Rachman on the implications of the testimony. Here are the big questions surrounding it. (FT, Bloomberg)

Don’t bend the rules for the Saudi Aramco IPO

John Gapper on the latest blockbuster IPO — for which the world’s stock exchanges are fiercely competing - and why no one should deliver “the bespoke Rolls-Royce of IPOs, shaped to order” that the kingdom and it’s well-paid legal and financial advisers are seeking. (FT)

How do we benefit from the ‘internet of things’?

Interconnected technology is already part of our lives — it orders our groceries, monitors our cities and sucks up vast amounts of data along the way. The promise is that it will benefit us all — but does it? (Guardian)

China’s Operation Australia

The Communist party is waging a covert campaign of influence in Australia — largely in the country’s universities. (CanberraTimes)

Making workplaces cool

Choosy millennials are pushing Asian companies to change the design of their offices. Forget rows of desks; think quiet spaces, coffee bars, canteens, massage rooms, game rooms, bike racks, fitness centres, dry cleaning and day care centres. (NAR)

Dylan and saying the unsayable

Bob Dylan’s newly released Nobel Lecture in Literature is a fittingly odd culmination of the singer’s saga with the Nobel Committee. (Atlantic)

America’s hidden HIV epidemic

Why do black gay and bisexual men have a higher HIV rate than any country in the world? (NYT)

Learning from the Museum of Failure

The exhibition opens today in Sweden and highlights the danger in consumer companies becoming dependent on innovation for growth. The museum features such unloved brand extensions as Colgate’s Beef Lasagne, Coca-Cola’s BlaK coffee beverage and Harley-Davidson’s motorcycle-inspired perfume. (FT)

Lessons from the UK campaign

The FT's political columnist Janan Ganesh and editor Lionel Barber discuss a campaign that turned out to be something quite different from what people expected. (FT)