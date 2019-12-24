Cuadrilla, the British company seeking to produce shale gas, has continued to lobby regulators to find “possible ways forward” for the fracking industry even after the UK government imposed a moratorium on the controversial extraction technique.

Emails released to the Financial Times under a freedom of information act request show that Cuadrilla sought a meeting with the Oil & Gas Authority, the regulator that supervises fracking in the UK, to discuss how to reach a “workable” oversight system under which shale gas could be produced commercially.

The meeting was scheduled to take place on November 20, nearly three weeks after business secretary Andrea Leadsom called a halt to fracking after a report by the OGA found it was impossible to predict the magnitude of earthquakes caused by the extraction technique.

Although the meeting between Cuadrilla and the OGA was later cancelled, the emails highlight how the privately owned company has yet to throw in the towel on the nascent industry. It has spent £270m spearheading fracking in the UK at sites in Lancashire.

In a separate letter to the regulator, dated November 11, Cuadrilla also requested that the terms of its fracking licences in England should be extended by “whatever time period the recently announced moratorium lasts”, in a move aimed at stopping the clock on these permissions.

Mrs Leadsom’s decision to halt fracking, announced on November 2, was widely welcomed by environmental groups and protesters who live close to the site near Blackpool where Cuadrilla had operated two wells in 2018 and this year, and caused numerous earth tremors, the biggest of which measured 2.9 on the Richter scale in August.

Some industry insiders had suggested at the time that the moratorium was “electioneering” given that the Conservative party was targeting constituencies in the midlands and northern England at the December 12 poll where fracking licences had been granted.

The Labour party has long opposed fracking, where water, sand and chemicals are pumped deep underground at high pressure to release gas from rock formations.

The government said last month that the moratorium was based on a report by the OGA that suggested it was “not possible with current technology to accurately predict the probability of [earth] tremors associated with fracking” and a pause on the technique would remain “unless and until further evidence is provided that it can be carried out safely here”.

Cuadrilla has been lobbying the OGA for a less onerous regulatory regime, known as the traffic light system, that determines when fracking operations should be temporarily stopped based on the magnitude of earth tremors.

In the meeting sought with the OGA on November 20, Cuadrilla wanted to discuss the oversight arrangements as well as the research that led to Mrs Leadsom’s decision.

At the end of November, Francis Egan, chief executive of Cuadrilla, told the annual meeting of its biggest shareholder, Australian energy services company AJ Lucas, that he had “scaled back” the British business in recent months but it remained focused on reaching a “sensible, technical resolution” to the UK moratorium.

Cuadrilla did not respond to requests for comment on Monday.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said: “The government has been clear that it will not support or remove the moratorium on fracking until the science shows categorically that it can be done safely.”

Jamie Peters, Friends of the Earth campaigner, said: “Any attempt to stop the clock or plead special case status just shows a desperate and dying industry apparently unaware that climate change is the reason we have to keep fossil fuels in the ground.”