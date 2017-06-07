Europe’s financial industry boosts women on boards

All segments of Europe’s financial services industry have boosted female representation on boards and at senior executive level over the past two years, with women now in the majority at some groups, new research has found.

France’s Société Générale, two Swedish pension funds and the UK’s Pensions Regulator are among entities where women now hold more than 50 per cent of board positions, according to the report from New Financial, a London-based think-tank.

Much of the progress has been achieved using quotas and targets imposed across a number of European countries, the report found.

However, the data — covering 240 groups across 12 different subsectors — revealed a large gap between relatively high numbers of women on boards and far smaller numbers still at an executive level.

On average, women accounted for 26 per cent of boards surveyed at the end of 2016, up from 20 per cent two years earlier. Executive representation rose from 15 to 18 per cent over the same period.

Bankers privately say that it is easier to increase female representation at board level since it involves the targeted hiring of a relatively small number of women. Increasing women’s share of executive jobs requires larger numbers of women to come up through the ranks, a process that can take decades.

Among European commercial groups, Standard Chartered, the bank, and Lloyd’s of London insurance market stood out as having high proportions of senior female executives — at 43 and 44 per cent respectively.

By sector, banks fared the best in the study of boards, with a third of board members now women. But at a senior executive level they were still below average with only 13 per cent female representation. Trade bodies and regulators topped that ranking, with more than 30 per cent of senior executives now women. Private equity and hedge funds came bottom, with 10 per cent and 9 per cent respectively.

Separate research by executive search firm DRH International recently showed that Europe was far ahead of other parts of the world for female representation in banks’ boardrooms. Women make up 40 per cent of European bank board directors, DRH said, higher than their 27 per cent share of bank board seats in the US, and their 23 per cent average share globally.

The New Financial study echoes the results of recent Financial Times research on the global financial services industry, which found that women made up just a quarter of the most senior executive ranks of 50 of the world’s biggest banks, insurers and assets managers.

Interviewees said women were dropping out in mid-career because of inadequate work/life balance and family support, an absence of female role models in more senior jobs, and a “boys club” attitude that still permeates some financial firms.

In most countries and banks, female representation is gradually improving, the FT and other research has found. But there are exceptions — the DRH data show that in China female representation on the boards of the country’s top 10 banks fell from 15.9 per cent in 2015 to 11.6 per cent now.