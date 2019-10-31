Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

There's been a series of scary surveys this week about how much we need to save to fund our retirement so Claer Barrett, FT Money editor, has invited Moira O'Neill from Interactive Investor joins onto the podcast to talk us through the numbers. Next up, have you heard of a Susu? Emma Agyemang reveals details about the revival in this decades-old method of saving. And finally, the FT's Rich People's Problems columnist James Max joins us in the studio to discuss the cost of getting a new puppy.

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.