16 presents for gardeners and craft lovers

Blundstone leather #566 boots, £185

These Chelsea boots are the footwear choice of most gardeners I know – they are so comfortable and practical and can take almost anything you throw at them. I’ve recently discovered the waterproof thermal series, which come with cosy shearling footbeds. blundstone.co.uk

Galloper-Sands live-edge oak dining table, from £8,250

Galloper-Sands, which is based at a farm close to where I live in Suffolk, brings artists and makers together throughout the year for exhibitions, gatherings and events. Founder Jason Gathorne-Hardy also works with artisans to create bespoke furniture year-round including live-edge, single-plank dining tables made from locally felled air-dried oak, ash and cedar. When they are displayed in the farm’s ancient barns they always stop me in my tracks. galloper-sands.co.uk

Petra Palumbo glass carafe and tumbler, £240

Petra Palumbo has recently added this beautiful mottled tortoiseshell to her range of mouth-blown carafes and tumblers. It’s not so much a gift for me as an elegant bedside set to have for guests. petrapalumbo.com

Choosing Keeping tartan Chiyogami composition ledger, £35

I can waste a lot of time drooling over the stationery, stickers, papers and pots at Choosing Keeping, especially at this time of year when there are also beautiful Christmas decorations and candles. The stacks of notebooks and diaries covered in patterned papers are irresistible, especially these composition ledgers with colourful cloth spines and Japanese silkscreen Chiyogami paper. choosingkeeping.com

Alice Andrea Ewing raw-bronze lobster, £2,000

Ewing’s work in bronze was another discovery at a Galloper-Sands show long before she collaborated on bronzes for Loewe’s jewellery. Her life-sized studies of fruit and vegetables are totally beguiling and tactile, but her chunkier crustaceans are dream desk accessories. themerchantstable.co.uk

Toast wool socks, £28

A winter no-brainer. These cosy jacquard socks are made by Nishiguchi Kutsushita – a small workshop in the Nara prefecture in central Japan. They are created using vintage knitting machines. toa.st

HTSI contributing editor Clare Coulson

Kaori Tatebayashi stoneware flower specimen, POA

These ethereal botanical sculptures in clay capture the fleeting beauty and idiosyncrasies of plants and flowers in white unglazed stoneware. The delicate specimens are so evocative of their subjects – which might be a tulip or hyacinth with its bulb and roots intact or an unruly branch of brambles. They look stunning hung alone on bare walls or with a collection of other plaster treasures. tristanhoaregallery.co.uk

Italian Terrace terracotta Primavera pot, £420

Not all terracotta pots are made equal. These are made by hand in Italy using traditional moulds and Tuscan clay. They have a certain gravitas that probably also requires a pretty stunning terrace to sit them on. italianterrace.co.uk

Verden D’Orangerie bath oil, £85

Hot baths are essential if I’ve been gardening all day – especially in winter – and this aromatic and rich oil is deeply relaxing and reviving. I love anything with orange-blossom fragrance; the diffusers and candle are also delicious. verden.world

The Truggery sweet chestnut and willow Sussex Flower Trug No 7, £105

One trug is never enough, and this style has a shallower body than regular trugs that works perfectly for collecting long-stemmed cut flowers. truggery.co.uk

Riess enamel large jug, £32

I love enamelware and pretty much anything in the inventory of Labour & Wait. This jug will last a lifetime – it’s a gorgeous colour and can be used on the hob as well. labourandwait.co.uk

Carrier Company coated-cotton long rain cape, £189

In my fantasy gardening life I’d live in Carrier Company founder Tina Guillory’s rustic chic Dutch trousers and tweed waistcoats. The reality is much less picturesque, but I’ve long coveted her rain capes, which are light enough for all seasons. carriercompany.co.uk

Nanna and Jørgen Ditzel walnut and bouclé Ring chair, £3,540

This is a thoroughly impractical chair for my life as the soft Pierre Frey upholstery is certainly not child- or spaniel-friendly but I have lusted after it for years. It’s incredibly comfortable and totally chic. It would also make my working day a lot more pleasurable. conranshop.co.uk

The Glass Studio handblown glass tumbler, £85

Drinking glasses do not get more desirable than these swirling, colourful handblown tumblers. As much as I’d love a mismatched set of six for the table, just one would be a daily source of joy. theglass.studio

Wooden “leaf bowl” spoons, £4.75 each

These beautiful Fairtrade leaf-bowl spoons are carved from Vietnamese redwood – a pair of them make very pretty and delicate salad servers. re-foundobjects.com

Niwaki Joppari secateurs, £239

Some friends bought me some Tobisho A-Type secateurs from Niwaki for my birthday and they are incredible – the strongest and most comfortable secateurs I’ve ever used. As with almost everything from Niwaki they’ve given me a taste of the transformative power of next-level tools. Now I’m coveting Niwaki’s Joppari secateurs, which are hand-forged in small batches in Yamagata and have a double spring, making them easier to use for extended periods of time. A little bit like the trug, I always need multiple garden tools because I constantly put tools down then forget where I’ve left them. niwaki.com